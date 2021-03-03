College Basketball Roundup — Southeastern women advance to GAC semis

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon made six-of-nine three-pointers and finished with 27 points to go with six rebounds and four assists as Southeastern Oklahoma State defeated Harding, 73-55, in the quarterfinals of the Great American Conference Tournament at Bloomer Sullivan.

The Savage Storm (12-7) will play at Arkansas Tech in the semifinals on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

Kamryn Cantwell had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists while Chandler Kemp added eight points and Haiden Williams handed out three assists for Southeastern.

Jordan Elder scored 13 points for Harding (7-8).

NTJCAC

Ranger College 82, Grayson College 65

RANGER — Jane Asinde scored 11 points for Grayson College but Ranger College defeated the Lady Vikings, 82-65, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Nisea Burrell added 10 points while Nivi Abron and Sali Kourouma each chipped in nine points and Chyvon Thomas totaled eight points for Grayson (6-3, 2-3), which plays at Weatherford College on Friday.

Angel Kelly scored 21 points for Ranger (5-4, 5-1).

Men

NTJCAC

Ranger College 113, Grayson College 102

RANGER — Aaron Cash-Johnson scored 26 of his 30 points in the second half of Grayson College's 113-102 loss against Ranger College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Tyrone Williams added 23 points, Latrell Williams chipped in 16 points, D.J. Thomas totaled 15 points and Tayton Conerway finished with 14 points for the Vikings (8-2, 3-2), who play at Weatherford College on Friday.

Keisei Tominaga made 11 three-pointers and finished with 39 points for Ranger (6-3, 4-2).

GAC

Quarterfinals

Arkansas-Monticello 94, Southeastern Oklahoma State 63

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Bobby Johnson turned in a team-high 17 points but Southeastern Oklahoma State was eliminated from the Great American Conference Tournament at Arkansas-Monticello in a 94-63 quarterfinal loss.

RJ Weeks was next with a career-high 15 points while Vadim Clanet turned in 13 points and seven rebounds. Adam Dworsky finished with seven points and handed out a team-leading five assists while hauling in six rebounds for Southeastern (8-11).

Arkansas-Monticello (14-4) will face Henderson in the semifinals on Friday.