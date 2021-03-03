No. 6 Grayson softball sweeps Ranger, moves to 15-0

Herald Democrat

Hailey Vess was 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice as Grayson College finished a home sweep of Ranger College with an 8-3 win to open North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and score, Maci Sanders was 2-for-4, Dominique Rodriguez singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and JT Smith singled, walked and scored for the Lady Vikings (15-0, 2-0), who play a doubleheader at Ranger on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with a 10-2 victory in five innings. Harlow was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored twice, Sanders was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Vess homered and scored twice, Stark homered and drove in three and Carmen Eilertsen walked three times and scored twice.