Softball Roundup — Denison edges Melissa; W'boro tops S&S in 10-3A opener

Ashlinn Hamilton threw a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks as Denison won a pitchers' duel, 1-0, against Melissa in non-district action at Denison.

Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored the lone run in the fourth inning when she stole home with one out. Jewel Hiberd walked for the Lady Yellow Jackets (4-3), who will compete in the Bells-Bonham Tournament starting on Thursday.

Bryton Wright allowed a run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk for Melissa (5-1).

Denton Braswell 9, Sherman 5

In Aubrey, Bailey Miller was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI during Sherman's non-district loss against Denton Braswell.

Miranda Farias walked and scored, Mackenzie Clark and Lauren Whitmire scored and Natalie Rodriguez and Libby Cernero singled for Sherman (0-7), which will compete in the Coppell-Flower Mound Marcus Tournament starting on Thursday.

Prosper 6, Van Alstyne 0

In Prosper, Kelsie Adams singled and walked during Van Alstyne's non-district loss against Prosper.

Taylor Roberts added a single for Van Alstyne (1-1), which hosts its tournament starting on Thursday.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 11, S&S 4

In Sadler, BreAnn Beste was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored three times as Whitesboro opened district play with a victory against S&S.

Makayla Adams was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in three and scored, Karley Wolf was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored twice, Jamie Dickson was 2-for-4 with a double and Maddy Cole homered, walked and scored twice for Whitesboro (5-1, 1-0), which hosts Farmersville in non-district action on Friday.

Grace Hyde doubled, drove in three runs and scored, Piper Dickeson singled, walked twice and drove in a run, Presley Wilson doubled and scored and Ashlynn Fowler singled, walked and scored for S&S (3-2-1, 0-1), which hosts Ponder on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Whitewright 22, Leonard 0 (3)

In Whitewright, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-2 with a grand slam, six RBI, walked twice and scored four times as Whitewright started district play with a victory over Leonard.

Madie Rohre threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, four RBI and scored while Natalie Alexander was 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and scored four times, Hayden Thompson doubled, walked twice and drove in two and Makayla Alexander singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Whitewright (6-0, 1-0), which will compete in the Bells-Bonham Tournament starting on Thursday.

Bells 16, Blue Ridge 2 (4)

In Bells, Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored and allowed an earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and a walk as the Lady Panthers started 11-3A play with a win over Blue Ridge.

Blair Baker was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored, Jaiden Tocquigny was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored three times, Emma Dowing was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice, Bailee Dorris was 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Chloe Russum was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice and Gabby Smith was 2-for-4 with a double for Bells (4-2, 1-0), which hosts a tournament starting on Thursday.