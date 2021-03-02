Four Storm basketball players receive all-GAC honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State seniors Adam Dworsky and Kellen Manek have picked up All-Great American Conference honors for the 2021 basketball season. Dworsky was named to the first team while Manek was an honorable mention selection.

Dworsky, a guard from Flower Mound, earned first team All-GAC honors for the second straight season and third conference honor in his career. He led the Storm at 15.2 points per game to go with a GAC-best 6.8 assists. He has also averaged 5.4 rebounds per game.

This season he became the career assists leader in the GAC with 674 and now holds the career, single-season, and single-game assist records for both SE and the GAC.

Manek, a forward from Harrah, Okla., also picked up his third straight all-conference honor despite missing eight games due to injury.

He averaged 13.6 points while leading the team with 8.1 rebounds. He has also handed out 2.8 assists per game.

On the women's side, Southeastern juniors Kamryn Cantwell and Briley Moon each have earned first team All-Great American Conference basketball honors following their standout 2021 seasons.

Cantwell, a guard from Bowie, earned first team All-GAC honors for the second straight season. She has led the Storm with 16.7 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent overall and from three-point range to go with a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest and handing out 3.1 assists per outing.

Moon, a guard from Martin’s Mill, earned her first first-team nod after earning honorable mention accolades a season ago.

She is averaging 15.8 points and is second on the team with 5.8 rebounds per game. She is a 39.8 percent three-point shooter and is among the conference leaders at the free-throw line at 90 percent.