Basketball Roundup — TCS boys advance to region final; TCS girls lose in area round

FORT WORTH — Thomas Barnett scored 29 points as Texoma Christian defeated Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 70-54, in a TAPPS Class 2A area round match-up between District 2-2A rivals.

Bryce Ryeczyk added 15 points, Carson Russell chipped in 12 points and Kason Williams totaled eight points for Texoma Christian (12-5), which will face Lubbock Kingdom Prep in a region final at a date and time to be determined.

Covenant Classical finished the season at 15-10.

Girls

TAPPS Class 2A

Area round

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 43, Texoma Christian 40

McKenzie Poe scored 17 points but Texoma Christian came up short in a 43-40 loss to Lubbock Kingdom Prep in a TAPPS Class 2A area round contest at TCS.

Kylee Ryeczyk added 12 points and T’a nne Boyd chipped in eight points for Texoma Christian (11-3), which hadn't played since January 29.

Kingdom Prep (9-9) will face Lubbock Southcrest in the region final.