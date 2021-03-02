Baseball Roundup — Howe rallies to beat Whitesboro

Herald Democrat

HOWE — Dylan Hughs was 2-for-3, including a two-out, two run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Howe a 2-1 walk-off win against Whitesboro in non-district action.

Austin Haley, Brett Burnett and Parker Pecina combined to scatter six hits and two walks while striking out 11 while Pecina was 2-for-3 with a walk and Luke Lopez and Ethan Lopez scored for Howe (1-4), which will compete in the Van Alstyne Tournament on Thursday.

Jacob Smith was 2-for-4 and scored, Jace Sanders was 2-for-4 and Mac Harper doubled for Whitesboro (2-2), which will compete in the Bowie-Henrietta Tournament starting on Thursday.

Farmersville 12, Van Alstyne 0 (6)

In Van Alstyne, Colin Reynolds doubled during Van Alstyne's non-district loss against Farmersville.

Aaron Beckham singled and Jordan Caldwell walked for Van Alstyne, which hosts its tournament starting on Thursday.

Caddo Mills 11, Whitewright 3

In Whitewright, Shane Davis doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored during Whitewright's non-district loss against Caddo Mills.

Deegan Bement singled and scored, Karsten Fabian walked and scored and Cooper Coley drove in a run for Whitewright (0-5), which will compete in the Van Alstyne Tournament starting on Thursday.

Lindsay 11, Collinsville 0 (5)

In Collinsville, Luis Hernandez and Bryce Johnson singled during the Pirates non-district loss against Lindsay.

Parker Wells walked for Collinsville, which will open District 11-2A play at Era on Tuesday.