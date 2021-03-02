AC’s Prazak named SCAC volleyball Defensive Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

AC’s Prazak named SCAC Defensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Austin College volleyball player Mari Prazak has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a pair of outstanding matches against Texas Lutheran, the league office has announced.

Prazak, a junior libero from Fort Worth, totaled 56 digs in two matches as the ‘Roos went 2-0 on the weekend. She averaged seven digs per set to help Austin College improve to 2-2, adding five assists and three service aces as the ‘Roos won both matches by scores of 3-1. Prazak opened the weekend with 25 digs and followed that up with 31 digs.