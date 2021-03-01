Storm's Branam earns GAC women's basketball weekly award

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State senior basketball player Katie Branam has earned Great American Conference Women’s Player of the Week honors following her performance in three wins to close out the regular season and move up to the No. 2 seed for the GAC Tournament.

The Bells native hit six three-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points at East Central. After chipping in 10 points against Northwestern Oklahoma State, she went 7-for-11 from the floor for a game-high 18 points in a one-point win at Southern Nazarene.

Branam and the Savage Storm will host Harding in the GAC tourney quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.