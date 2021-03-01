College Basketball Roundup — Grayson squads split at Hill; Storm men advance to GAC quarterfinals

Herald Democrat

HILLSBORO — Sali Kourouma scored 21 points in the final three quarters as Grayson College defeated Hill College, 75-68, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Jane Asinde added 18 points, Marta Duda scored 11 of her 15 points in the first quarter and Shelby Black and Nivi Abron each finished with eight points for the Lady Vikings (6-2, 2-2), who play at Ranger College on Wednesday.

Laylah Davis scored 18 points and Tyquanna Ross added 16 points for Hill (10-1, 5-1).

Men

NTJCAC

Hill 89, Grayson 81

HILLSBORO — Tyrone Williams scored 26 points but Grayson College suffered its first loss of the season as Hill College defeated the Vikings, 89-81, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

D.J. Thomas added 17 points, Latrell Williams chipped in 12 points and Aseem Luckey totaled 10 points for Grayson (8-1, 3-1), which plays at Ranger College on Wednesday.

GAC

First round

Southeastern Oklahoma State 82, Southwestern Oklahoma State 56

DURANT, Okla. — Bobby Johnson scored 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting effort that included a 5-of-8 mark from beyond the arc as fourth-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State had an 82-56 win over fifth seed Southwestern Oklahoma State to open the Great American Conference Tournament at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Storm (8-10) will now play at top seed Arkansas-Monticello at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Vadim Clanet hit six three-pointers to finish with 20 points, Kellen Manek added 15 points and a career-high rebounds and Adam Dworsky finished with 15 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals for Southeastern.

Damion Thornton had 19 points to lead Southwestern Oklahoma State (7-11).