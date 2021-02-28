Boys Basketball Roundup — Texas Christian advances, Van Alstyne eliminated

Herald Democrat

RED OAK — Kason Williams scored 22 points as Texoma Christian defeated Ovilla Christian, 59-54, in a TAPPS Class 2A bi-district contest.

Thomas Barnett added 14 points, Landon Keizer and Bryce Ryeczyk each finished with seven points and Carson Russell chipped in five points for Texoma Christian (11-5), which plays at district foe Covenant Classical in the area round at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Region quarterfinals

Class 4A Region II

Faith Family 89, Van Alstyne 61

LUCAS — The Van Alstyne Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs with an 89-61 loss against Oak Cliff Faith Family in a Class 4A Region II quarterfinal contest at Lovejoy.

Faith Family (23-5), which is ranked No. 1 in 4A, pulled away after Van Alstyne (20-9) was down just 20-17 after the first quarter. Faith Family will face Kaufman in the region semifinals.

Van Alstyne, which moved up to 4A this season, was trying to reach the region semis for the first time since 2016.