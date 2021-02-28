Baseball Roundup — Sherman starts the season with four straight wins

Herald Democrat

CARROLLTON — Tate Bethel and Gabe Blankenship combined on a no-hitter as Sherman finished the Carrollton Tournament with a 12-0 victory in four innings against Carrollton Newman Smith.

It was the second combined no-hitter this season for Bethel, who also went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Connor Clark hit a grand slam, finished with six RBI and scored three times, Landen Brand doubled, walked and drove in two, Logan Williams scored three runs, Luke Young plated a pair and Trevor VanSant doubled and scored twice for Sherman (4-0), which will play in the Collin County Classic against McKinney and Fossil Ridge at McKinney on Thursday.

The Bearcats also had an 11-2 victory in five innings against North Garland. Dylan Fine was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Clark was 2-for-2 with a double, walk and scored three times, Blankenship doubled, drove in two and scored, Bethel tripled, drove in two and scored and Logan Williams walked and scored twice.

Princeton Tournament

Garland 8, Denison 6 (5)

In Princeton, Drew Meek was 2-for-3 and scored twice during Denison's loss against Garland to end the Princeton Tournament.

Preston Paulson singled, walked and drove in three, Peyton Johnson singled and walked twice, Cam Wheeler singled and scored twice and Cooper Mackay singled, walked and drove in a run for Denison (2-2), which will compete in the Collin County Classic against Dallas Jesuit and Crandall at Prosper on Thursday.

Bells Tournament

Van Alstyne 8, Bells 1 (4)

In Bells, Mathew Crawford was 2-for-2 with two RBI and allowed an unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in three innings as Van Alstyne ended the Bells Tournament with a win over the host Panthers.

Dakota Howard was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice while Cade Milroy and Trey Ratcliff each singled, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne, which hosts Farmersville on Monday night.

Cooper Smith singled and drove in a run, Hayden Trainor singled, Tanner Carter scored and Koehler High walked for Bells (3-1), which hosts the Joe Moore Invitational starting on Thursday.

Bells also had a 10-5 victory in three innings against Wills Point. Carter was 2-for-2 with a double, walk, two RBI and scored, Landon Morse was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run, Ben Burleson walked twice and scored twice, Smith walked twice and scored and Kaden Pyle scored twice.

Anna Tournament

Whitesboro 19, Howe 3 (5)

In Anna, Clayton Knight was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored as Whitesboro finished the Anna Tournament with a victory over Howe.

Jacob Smith was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, drove in a run and scored three times, Paul Griffith singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Torran Naglestad singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Blake Beste singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Greyson Ledbetter singled, walked and scored three times for Whitesboro (2-1), which plays at Howe on Tuesday night.

Dylan Hughs was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle, drove in a run and scored, Austin Haley doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Brett Burnett singled and drove in a run and Parker Pecina singled and scored for Howe (0-4), which hosts Whitesboro on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 8, Anna 6 (5)

In Anna, Grayson Watson was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice as Pottsboro finished the Anna Tournament with a victory over the host Coyotes.

Jake Kubik and Jett Carroll each finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, Barrett Kent was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored and Titus Lyons singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Pottsboro (1-2), which competes in the Van Alstyne Tournament starting on Thursday.

Caddo Mills 8, Whitewright 0 (5)

In Anna, Ethan Powell singled during Whitewright's loss against Caddo Mills to end the Anna Tournament.

Kasey Sanders and Colby Jones also singled for Whitewright (0-4), which hosts Caddo Mills on Monday night.