Summers leads Storm at GAC Cross-Country Championship

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Skye Summers took home second team all-conference honors to lead Southeastern cross country as it closed out its abbreviated season with a seventh-place finish at the Great American Conference Championship meet.

The Savage Storm finished with 172 points, just 12 behind East Central in sixth place, and 48 points ahead of Southwestern Oklahoma State in eighth. Oklahoma Baptist won the team title.

Summers finished 14th with a time of 19:27.6. Alexis Longoria was next in 20:27.1 to place 34th, one spot ahead of Megan Rose, who ended in 20:29.4.

Regan Ramos followed with a time of 20:44.6 to finish 40th, Lindsay Klasek was 53rd in 21:17.9 and Bailey Pritchett clocked in at 21:44.4 for 57th.

Vanesa Ortiz and Madelynn Coffey finished back-to-back — 22:07.8 for Ortiz and 22:12.7 for Coffey.

Vantashia Bond was 68th in 22:32.6 and Kaitlyn Cedillo was 84th in 24:00.1.