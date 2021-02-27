Southeastern baseball swept by Harding in GAC-opening series

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State pitching allowed 14 walks and couldn't answer a big eighth inning by Harding in a 12-7 loss in a Great American Conference series finale at Mike Metheny Field.

Seth Morrow and Slayde Ortiz each collected a pair of hits, with Ortiz connecting on a home run while Morrow doubled twice. Ortize had four RBI while Morrow drove in two and Richard Ware also drove in a run for the Storm (3-3, 0-3), who host a GAC series against Southern Nazarene starting on Friday.