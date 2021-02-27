Softball Roundup — Lady Yellow Jackets win to end tourney play

Herald Democrat

ALLEN — Madison Luper was 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBI and scored twice as Denison finished the Allen Tournament with a 19-9 victory in four innings against Bishop Lynch.

Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and scored three times, Madison Carter doubled, drove in four and scored twice, Jewel Hiberd singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Ashlinn Hamilton walked three times, drove in a run and scored three runs, Bella Palmer drove in a pair and Katelyn Martinez singled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times for Denison (3-3), which hosts Melissa on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jackets also had a 9-6 loss in four innings against Plano. Grinspan was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Hamilton doubled, drove in two and scored and Martinez singled, walked and scored.

Sachse 17, Sherman 2 (5)

In Allen, Ava Gibson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run during Sherman's loss against Sachse to close out the Allen Tournament.

Emma Jones was 2-for-3, Addey Kuhn doubled and scored, Miranda Farias singled and scored and Madison Jarvis singled and walked for Sherman (0-6), which plays at Denton Braswell on Tuesday night.

Bells 8, McKinney 6 (5)

In Allen, Gabby Smith was 2-for-2 with a home run, walked twice and scored three times as Bells ended the Allen Tournament with a win over McKinney.

Bailee Dorris was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Mia Moore homered, walked and drove in a pair and Blair Baker doubled and scored for Bells (3-2), which hosts Blue Ridge in the 11-3A opener on Tuesday night.

Melissa Tournament

Whitewright 11, Community 0 (3)

In Melissa, Madie Rohre threw a no-hitter and combined with Hayden Thompson and Regan Eldredge on another during action at the Melissa Tournament.

The trio no-hit Community and Thompson was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Kierra Anderson was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Makayla Anderson tripled and scored twice and Laura Taylor and Natalie Alexander both doubled, drove in a run and scored for Whitewright (5-0), which plays at Leonard in the District 11-3A opener on Tuesday night.

In a 7-0 victory in four innings over Farmersville, Rohre’s no-hitter included three strikeouts and a walk while she was 3-for-3 with three doubles and drove in a run. Thompson homered and drove in two, Natalie Alexander homered and scored twice, Abreanna Smith was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Clements doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Valley View-Era Tournament

Whitesboro 22, Era 0 (2)

In Era, Elly Harper was 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and scored three times as Whitesboro closed the Valley View-Era Tournament with a victory over Era.

Makayla Adams was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored three times, Karley Wolf and BreAnn Beste each doubled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Jamie Dickson singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Olivia Hildebrand singled, walked, drove in a pair and scored twice and Keely Hartless singled, drove in two and scored.

Pottsboro 17, Sanger 3 (3)

In Valley View, Tessa DelaCruz was 3-for-3 with four RBI and scored as Pottsboro finished the Valley View-Era Tournament with a win over Sanger.

Sadae Martinez was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored, Kara Nuemann was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Angelica Esparza singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times and Kayci Shiltz singled, drove in two and scored twice for the Lady Cardinals (1-2-1), who start District 11-3A play at Howe on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro also had a 4-4 tie in four innings against Valley View. Nuemann doubled, drove in two and scored while Chaelie Trojacek walked and scored, Selah Finch walked twice and Ali Malone and Martinez scored.

Brock 17, S&S 3 (4)

In Valley View, Dara Muller singled and scored during S&S' loss against Brock to finish the Valley View-Era Tournament.

Rylie Rasmussen singled and drove in a run while Presley Wilson and Madison Miller each walked and scored for S&S (3-1-1), which hosts Whitesboro in the District 10-3A opener on Tuesday night.