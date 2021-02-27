College Basketball Roundup — Grayson men, Storm women earn victories

Herald Democrat

Tyrone Williams scored 35 points as Grayson College remained undefeated with a 131-120 victory over McClennan in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Vikings Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas added 28 points, Tayton Conerway and Latrell Williams each finished with 18 points and Dorian Benford chipped in 13 points for Grayson (8-0, 3-0), which plays at Hill College on Monday.

SCAC

Texas Lutheran 81, Austin College 55

SEGUIN — Michael Holland scored 15 points to go with six steals as Austin College finished out Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play with an 81-55 loss at Texas Lutheran.

Joshua Joe added nine points and five rebounds, Tristan Dick chipped in eight points and Jason Jones totaled seven points and seven rebounds for Austin College (4-5, 4-5), which finished fifth in the conference standings. This year the SCAC changed the format of this year's conference tournament with the first round being held this coming weekend with the top four seeds hosting first-round games.

GAC

Southern Nazarene 55, Southeastern Oklahoma State 41

BETHANY, Okla. — Bobby Johnson scored 11 points but Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered its third straight loss, 55-41, against Southern Nazarene to finish Great American Conference Western Division play.

The Storm (7-10, 7-10) enter the GAC Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will host Southwestern Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in a first-round match-up.

Adam Dworsky added eight points and five assists, Vadim Clanet pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and Kellen Manek grabbed six rebounds.

The 41 points is the lowest by the Storm since a 41 points against Midwestern State in 2010.

Women

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 59, Southern Nazarene 58

BETHANY, Okla. — Katie Branam led all scorers with 18 points as Southeastern Oklahoma State pulled out a 59-58 victory over Southern Nazarene in the Great American Conference Western Division finale.

The win lifts the Savage Storm to 11-7 overall and as well as earning the team the No. 2 seed in the Western Division.

The win gives the Storm (11-7, 11-7) a first-round bye in the GAC Tournament and they will host the Harding-Monticello winner at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Branam was 7-of-11 from the floor and had four rebounds while Kamryn Cantwell added 12 points, going 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, and five rebounds. Chandler Kemp made all five of her shots for 11 points to go with three assists and Jordan Benson totaled 10 points.

SCAC

Texas Lutheran 59, Austin College 49

SEGUIN — Kacie West scored 13 points but Austin College ended its season with a 59-49 loss against Texas Lutheran in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference finale.

Reagan Chiaverini added 10 points, Ally Longaker finished with eight points and 15 rebounds and Sarah Gwin chipped in seven points for Austin College (5-4, 5-4), which finished fifth in the conference standings. This year the SCAC changed the format of this year's conference tournament with the first round being held this coming weekend with the top four seeds hosting first-round games.

NTJCAC

McLennan 74, Grayson 70

Sali Kourouma had 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals for Grayson College but the Lady Vikings came up short, 74-70, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Vikings Gymnasium.

Jane Asinde added 23 points and 11 rebounds, Diaka Berete scored seven points, Nivi Abron grabbed nine rebounds and Marta Duba finished with seven rebounds for Grayson (5-2, 1-2), which plays at Hill on Monday.