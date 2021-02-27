Herald Democrat

Austin College volleyball earns second straight conference victory

The Austin College volleyball team earned its second straight win over visiting Texas Lutheran University, 21-25, 25-14, 25-8, 25-15, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Hughey Gym.

Caitlin Mahoney and Olivia Linton each had 11 kills for Austin College (2-2, 2-2) and Victoria Smith added seven kills. The ‘Roos got 31 digs from Mari Prazak and Riley Abernathy adding 14 digs.

Ali Horton led AC with 18 assists and Brooklyn Talley chipped in 15 while Spencer Wynne and Shelbi Cook each had five total blocks for Austin College, which plays at the University of Dallas for a double-header on Saturday.