AC women's soccer opens its season with close loss to Trinity
Herald Democrat
AC women's soccer opens its season with close loss to Trinity
The Austin College women's soccer team opened its season with a strong defensive effort, but came up short in a 1-0 loss to Trinity in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
Maya Erwin made four first-half saves and Meredith Harris had eight after half-time and Austin College (0-1, 0-1) kept the match close despite Trinity holding a 29-3 shot advantage.
Trinity's Cassie Bowers had the only goal in the 35th minute.