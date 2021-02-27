Herald Democrat

AC women's soccer opens its season with close loss to Trinity

The Austin College women's soccer team opened its season with a strong defensive effort, but came up short in a 1-0 loss to Trinity in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Maya Erwin made four first-half saves and Meredith Harris had eight after half-time and Austin College (0-1, 0-1) kept the match close despite Trinity holding a 29-3 shot advantage.

Trinity's Cassie Bowers had the only goal in the 35th minute.