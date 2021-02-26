Softball Roundup — Denison wins big; Bells earns a split

Herald Democrat

ALLEN — Madison Carter was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times as Denison defeated W.T. White, 15-0, in three innings at the Allen Tournament.

Ashlinn Hamilton homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Madison Luper singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Campbell Anderson singled, drove in two and scored and Bella Palmer singled, drove in a run, stole three bases and scored three times for the Lady Yellow Jackets (2-2), who close out tourney action on Saturday against Plano and Bishop Lynch.

Bells 7, Little Elm 1

In Allen, Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored three times while scattering six hits and four walks in Bells’ win over Little Elm at the Allen Tournament.

Bailee Dorris was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Mia Moore was 2-for-4 with double and drove in a run, Gabby Smith homered, Cheznie Hale singled and drove in a run and Kinley Weger scored twice for the Lady Panthers, who finish the tournament on Saturday against McKinney.

Bells started the day with a 4-3 loss in five innings against Plano East. Gabby Smith was 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and scored twice, Dorris doubled and Blair Baker scored.

Melissa Tournament

Whitewright 11, Community 0 (3)

In Melissa, Madie Rohre threw a no-hitter and combined with Hayden Thompson and Regan Eldredge on another during action at the Melissa Tournament.

The trio no-hit Community and Thompson was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Kierra Anderson was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Makayla Anderson tripled and scored twice and Laura Taylor and Natalie Alexander both doubled, drove in a run and scored for Whitewright (5-0), which continues tourney play on Saturday against Anna.

In a 7-0 victory in four innings over Farmersville, Rohre’s no-hitter included three strikeouts and a walk while she was 3-for-3 with three doubles and drove in a run. Thompson homered and drove in two, Natalie Alexander homered and scored twice, Abreanna Smith was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Clements doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Valley View-Era Tournament

S&S 6, Bonham 6 (5)

In Valley View, Whitni Scoggins was 3-for-3 and scored three times as S&S tied Bonham in the Valley View-Era Tournament.

Presley Wilson singled and drove in two and Ashlynn Fowler singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for S&S (3-0-1), which ends the tournament on Saturday against Brock.

Whitesboro 11, Peaster 0 (3)

In Era, Elly Harper was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored twice as Whitesboro beat Peaster in the Valley View-Era Tournament.

Jamie Dickson was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Karley Wolf was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, BreAnn Beste tripled, drove in a run and scored and Maci Graves threw a two-hitter, tripled and scored for Whitesboro (3-1), which closes out tourney action on Saturday against Era.