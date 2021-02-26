Herald Democrat

Sherman boys soccer edges North during shootout in 10-5A play

The Sherman Bearcats played McKinney North to a scoreless tie through regulation and then had a 3-2 edge on penalty kicks in the shootout to earn the extra point in District 10-5A play at Bearcat Stadium.

Kai Altun, Noel Martinez and Isai Guerrero converted their kicks and Jacob Prado made a pair of saves for Sherman (2-11-1, 1-7-1), which moved into a tie with Denison for sixth place. The Bearcats play at Denison on Monday night.

McKinney North (7-5-3, 4-3-2), which had a penalty kick in the final 12 minutes go wide, moved into a tie with Prosper Rock Hill for fourth place.