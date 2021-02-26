College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball sweeps Paris, moves to 13-0

Herald Democrat

Ella Laurence was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI as the Grayson softball team finished off a sweep of Paris with a 10-5 victory in non-conference action.

Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, JT Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and scored and Macee Cobb homered, drove in two and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (13-0), who host Ranger for a NTJCAC double-header on Wednesday

Grayson started the day with an 11-5 victory. Dominique Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI, Maci Sanders was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI and scored twice, Vess was 2-for-4 with a homer and scored twice, Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Sage Harlow homered and drove in two and Carmen Eilertsen singled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

Baseball

GAC

Storm swept in GAC-opening twinbill

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had a tough start in Great American Conference play as it lost a pair against Harding, 7-3 and 6-3, at Mike Metheny Field.

The losses drop the Savage Storm to 3-2 overall on the year, but 0-2 in GAC play heading into the series finale slated for noon on Saturday afternoon.

In the opener, Matt Miles had a pair of hits and drove in three on a homer in the fifth inning while Colton Buckner, Slayde Ortiz, and Dylan Herd each added a hit.

Seth Morrow and Buckner each collected a pair of hits and Buckner drove in all three runs, two on a homer and the other on a double for Southeastern (3-2, 0-2), which will try to win the series finale on Saturday at noon.

