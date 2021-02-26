College Basketball Roundup — Storm women stay alive for No. 2 seed

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell scored 18 points on a 7-of-11 shooting effort to go with six rebounds and five assists as Southeastern earned a 68-63 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play.

The win kept the Storm (10-7, 10-7) in position to win the division's No. 2 seed for the GAC Tournament. Southeastern ends the regular season at Southern Nazarene on Saturday with the winner getting the that spot.

Jordan Benson added 15 points, five rebounds and four steals, Chandler Kemp chipped in 12 points and four assists and Katie Branam finished with 10 points and three assists.

Men

GAC

Northwestern Oklahoma State 75, Southeastern Oklahoma State 72

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had five players in double-figures but the Storm came up short, 75-72, against Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division action.

Bobby Johnson led with 14 points while Vadim Clanet and Jaedaun Slack each added 13 points and Adam Dworsky and Kellen Manek finished with 12 points apiece.

Manek also hauled in 11 rebounds to go with five assists and Dworsky handed out eight assists for the Storm (7-9, 7-9), who close out the regular season at Southern Nazarene on Saturday.