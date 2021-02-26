Baseball Roundup — Yellow Jackets take down Red Oak

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — Drew Meek was 3-for-3 with a double, walked and scored as Denison defeated Red Oak, 8-3, in six innings at the Princeton Tournament.

Peyton Johnson was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Cam Wheeler was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Logan Tilley singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Cooper Mackay walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Canaan Farley tripled, drove in a run and scored for the Yellow Jackets (2-1), which finish tournament action on Saturday against Garland.

Anna Tournament

Caddo Mills 5, Pottsboro 0 (6)

In Anna, Barrett Kent was 2-for-3 during Pottsboro’s loss to Caddo Mills on the second day of the Anna Tournament.

Jett Carroll singled and walked while Aaron Massie and Griffin Conklin walked for the Cardinals (0-2), who continue tourney play on Saturday against Anna.

Pottsboro started the day with a 3-0 loss in six innings against McKinney Christian. Jake Kubik singled and stole three bases, Massie singled and walked twice and Kent singled and walked.

McKinney Christian 8, Howe 0 (6)

In Anna, Luke Lopez was 2-for-2 with a double during Howe’s loss against McKinney Christian at the Anna Tournament.

Parker Pecina walked for the Bulldogs (0-2), who close out the tournament on Saturday against Whitesboro.

Anna 18, Whitewright 0 (3)

In Anna, Deegan Bement was 2-for-2 with a double during Whitewright’s loss against the host Coyotes in the Anna Tournament.

Kolt Barron added a double for Whitewright (0-3), which closes out tourney action on Saturday against Caddo Mills.

Bells Tournament

Bells 18, Trenton 0 (3)

In Bells, Peyton Handle and Preston Carter combined on a no-hitter as the Panthers beat Trenton in their tournament.

Tanner Carter and Keaton High each singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Landon Morse singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored three times, Ben Burleson doubled, drove in a run and scored, Hayden Trainor walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Koehler High walked twice, drove in a run and scored for the Panthers (2-0).