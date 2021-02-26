Herald Democrat

Austin College picks up its first volleyball victory of the season

The Austin College volleyball team got off to a slow start but then rallied for a 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Texas Lutheran in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Victoria Smith had 11 kills while Shelbi Cook and Olivia Linton each had 10 kills for Austin College (1-2, 1-2), which hosts Texas Lutheran on Saturday.

Cook boasted a .386 attacking percentage and added six total blocks, while Linton had a .346 hitting percentage.

Ali Horton led the 'Roos with 26 assists and added eight digs while Mari Prazak led all players with 25 digs. Brooklyn Talley posted a double-double with 15 assists and 11 digs and Riley Abernathy added 11 digs in the victory.