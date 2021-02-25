Herald Democrat

ALLEN — Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice as Denison ended the first day with a 7-5 loss in six innings against Coppell.

Madison Carter was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Hannah Grinspan tripled, drove in a run and scored, Jewel Hiberd doubled and scored twice and Campbell Anderson walked three times and drove in a run for the Lady Yellow Jackets (1-2), who continue tourney play against W.T. White on Friday.

Denison started with a 7-3 loss in six innings against Mount Pleasant. Hamilton was 3-for-3 with a home run, Grinspan was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI and Bella Palmer singled and scored.

Sulphur Springs 10, Sherman 9 (4)

In Allen, Emma Jones was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and scored twice during Sherman’s loss against Sulphur Springs to open the Allen Tournament.

Marissa Wells was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored, Ava Gibson tripled and scored twice, Bailey Miller singled and scored twice and Miranda Marias singled, walked and scored for Sherman (0-2), which continues tourney play against McKinney Boyd and Mount Vernon on Friday.

Allen 5, Bells 0 (6)

In Allen, Bells lost against the host Lady Eagles to close out the first day of the Allen Tournament.

The Lady Panthers did not have a hit. Cheznie Hale walked and Alexis Tanguma reached on an error for Bells (1-1), which continues tourney play against Plano East and Little Elm on Friday.

The Lady Panthers started the day with a 3-0 victory in six innings against Wylie East. Alexis Tanguma threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks and also drove in a run, Gabby Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Chloe Russum singled and scored and Mia Moore drove in a run.

Melissa Tournament

Whitewright 9, Greenville 1 (4)

In Melissa, Kiley Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice as Whitewright finished off the first day of the Melissa Tournament with a victory over Greenville.

Abreanna Smith was 2-for-2 and scored twice, Kiera Anderson doubled and drove in three, Natalie Alexander doubled, walked drove in a run and scored and Regan Eldedge allowed one hit with five strikeouts and no walks in three innings for Whitewright (3-0), which continues tourney play against Farmersville and Community on Friday.

The Lady Tigers started the day with a 7-0 victory in four innings against Trenton. Madie Rohre threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in a run, Hayden Thompson was 2-for-2 with a home run and scored twice, Kiley Anderson doubled, drove in two and scored and Natalie Alexander singled, drove in a run and scored.

Valley View-Era Tournament

Whitesboro 10, Gunter 0 (6)

In Era, Karley Wolf threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and three walks and also doubled and scored as Whitesboro finished the first day of the Valley View-Era Tournament with a victory over Gunter.

Jamie Dickson was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Elly Harper was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice Makayla Adams was 3-for-4 and scored, Rylee Russell was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Keely Hartless was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored and Abby Robinson finished 2-for-4 for the Lady Bearcats (2-1), who continue tourney play against Peaster on Friday.

Whitesboro started the day with a 15-0 victory in four innings against Lindsay. Maci Graves threw a one-hitter with three strikeouts and four walks and drove in two runs, Harper was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Robinson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three times, BreAnn Beste was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times, Olivia Hildebrand walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Dickson was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored.

S&S 10, Pottsboro 8

In Valley View, Rylie Rasmussen was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times as S&S finished the first day of the Valley View-Era Tournament with a victory over Pottsboro.

Grace Hyde was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Harlee Wooten singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Ashlynn Fowler singled and drove in two and Whitni Scoggins walked twice, drove in a run and scored for S&S (3-0), which plays at Bonham on Friday before continuing tourney play on Saturday.

The Lady Rams started the day with a 17-11 win against Sanger. Presley Wilson was 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, triple, five RBI and scored four times, Rasmussen was 3-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Fowler doubled and scored three times, Scoggins singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Brenna Howard singled, walked and scored twice and Wooten singled, drove in a run and scored twice.