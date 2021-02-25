Soccer Roundup — Lady Jackets, Lady Bearcats lose in 10-5A play

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — The Denison girls soccer team suffered a 2-1 loss against Princeton in District 10-5A action.

Denison (4-11-1, 1-6-1) will host rival Sherman at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Munson Stadium.

Princeton (6-9-2, 2-6-1) moved out of a tie with Denison and Sherman into sole possession of sixth place with the victory.

McKinney North 3, Sherman 0

McKINNEY — The Sherman girls soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss against McKinney North in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (3-11-3, 1-7-1) will travel to rival Denison at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Munson Stadium.

McKinney North (8-6-4, 3-3-3) moved into a third-place tie with The Colony after the victory.