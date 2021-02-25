Denison duo, led by Wagoner, receives all-state football honors

Herald Democrat

The Denison Yellow Jackets had two members of its secondary earn Class 5A all-state accolades for the 2020 season by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Senior Keebler Wagoner was a second-team all-state selection after totaling 83 tackles (63 solo), four interceptions, nine pass break-ups and seven blocked kicks (four punts, three field goals) on special teams.

Senior Landon Ellis was named honorable mention all-state after finishing with 11 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

They are the first Yellow Jackets to get all-state honors since Tre Lyday and Taivian Rucker in 2016.