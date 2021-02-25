Baseball Roundup — Sherman starts its season with two wins

Herald Democrat

CARROLLTON — The Sherman Bearcats opened their season with a pair of victories at the Carrollton Tournament, starting with a 10-0 victory in four innings over Dallas Sunset to go with a 6-2 win in four innings against Carrollton Creekview.

In the win against Sunset, Tate Bethel and Luke Young combined on a no-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks while Bethel also tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice. Drake Dodder doubled, drove in two and scored, Logan Williams tripled, walked and scored twice, Connor Clark singled, drove in two and scored and Brandon Fine singled and drove in two for the Bearcats (2-0), who continue tourney play against Newman Smith on Friday.

Williams was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI against Creekview. Clark doubled and scored, Fine singled and scored and Dylan Fine walked, drove in a run and scored.

Princeton Tournament

Lakeview Centennial 6, Denison 1 (6)

In Princeton, Peyton Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run as Denison ended the first day of the Princeton Tournament with a loss to Lakeview Centennial.

Cooper Mackay was 2-for-2 and walked, Cam Wheeler doubled and Drew Meek tripled and scored for Denison (1-1), which continues tourney play against Red Oak and Garland on Friday.

Denison started the day with a 6-3 victory in six innings over Irving. Preston Paulson was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice, Garland Parker tripled, drove in two runs and scored, Ty Kirkbride singled and drove in a run and Logan Tilley singled and scored.

Anna Tournament

Bonham 6, Whitesboro 2 (4)

In Anna, Whitesboro opened its first day of the season with a split at the Anna Tournament, losing against Bonham after a 4-0 victory in six innings over Whitewright.

Against Bonham, Jace Sanders singled and scored, Torran Naglestad singled, walked and drove in a run, Greyson Ledbetter walked and scored and Clayton Knight drove in a run for the Bearcats (1-1), who continue tourney action against Pottsboro on Friday night.

Ledbetter shutout Whitewright in 5.2 innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six and was 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Sanders was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Major Ledbetter drove in a run and scored and Paul Griffith singled and drove in a run.

Whitesboro 4, Whitewright 0 (6)

In Anna, the Tigers suffered a shutout loss against Whitesboro to kick off the Anna Tournament.

Shane Davis and Kasey Sanders singled while Brandon Woods walked for Whitewright (0-2), which continues tourney play against McKinney Christian and Anna on Friday.

Bells Tournament

Bells 12, Nocona 0 (4)

In Bells, Tanner Carter was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice as the Panthers started their season with a victory over Nocona in its tournament.

Cooper Smith singled, drove in two runs and scored twice, Keaton High singled, walked twice and scored, Landon Nelson singled, drove in a run and scored, Lane Kendrick walked twice and scored twice and Austin Young and Ben Burleson combined on a three-hitter with six strikeouts and a walk.

Gainesville Tournament

Gunter 8, Bridgeport 2 (6)

In Gainesville, Garrett Vogel was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice as Gunter defeated Bridgeport on the first day of the Gainesville Tournament that was the start of the season for the Tigers.

Jacob Morris allowed an earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and a walk, Cade Dodson was 2-for-3, walked and scored three times and Zach Boland singled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Tigers (2-0), who continue tourney play against Ponder on Friday morning.

Gunter started the day with a 4-1 victory in five innings against Ponder. Nash Daniel and Landon Pelfrey combined on a three-hitter with six strikeouts for Gunter. Pelfrey was 2-for-2 and drove in a run while Daniel doubled and drove in a run, Vogel and Riekkhan Bostick singled and scored and Trey Oblas singled and drove in a run.