Williams leads Grayson College to road victory against Temple

TEMPLE — Tyrone Williams scored 29 points as Grayson College came away with a 113-100 victory over Temple College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

D.J. Thomas was right behind with 26 points, hitting five three-pointers, while Aaron Cash-Johnson totaled 18 points and Latrell Williams finished with 17 points for Grayson (7-0, 2-0), which hosts McLennan College on Saturday afternoon.