Whitesboro falls short against Paris Chisum

Rick Bailey

For the Herald Democrat

BONHAM — What began as a defensive battle and turnover-plagued contest ended with a last second three-point shot by Whitesboro junior point guard Torran Naglestad that bounced off the rim to keep the Bearcats from forcing overtime and allowing Paris Chisum to hang on for a 40-37 victory in a Class 3A Region II area round match-up.

Chisum (19-8), the fourth seed out of 12-3A that knocked off Bells in the first round, will take on either Whitewright or Keene in the region quarterfinal later this week. The Mustangs hadn't been in the second round since 2006 and are now in the third round for the first time in 21 years.

Naglestad led led Whitesboro (16-10) with 15 points while Mac Harper and Jackson Kupper each chipped in seven points. Kupper also finished with six rebounds and Devon Price added five rebounds.

Zaquavious Price had 15 points to pace Paris Chisum. Keaston Lawrence added 11 points, Evan Wood totaled seven points and four rebounds and Jeff Petkus grabbed 10 rebounds.

The two teams turned up the intensity immediately entering the final period. Chisum maintained its lead as the quarter started but Whitesboro fought back. In a two-minute span Kupper and Naglestad both hit three-pointers and the Bearcats had their first lead since early in the second quarter, 33-32, with 2:16 remaining in the game.

Lawrence and Price each scored buckets for the Mustangs while Harper had an answer getting two key buckets heading into the final minute of the game for the Bearcats.

Petkus scored for Chisum on a breakaway inbounds play with 31.2 seconds left and Price added a very important free throw with 10.5 seconds on the clock to give the Mustangs a three-point lead.

That set the stage for the final play coming off a Whitesboro timeout but the Bearcats were unable to force the overtime period.

The two teams ended the opening quarter tied at four with the first points of the night coming at the 5:45 mark in the period.

Whitesboro hit the first bucket of the second quarter for its first lead but Lawrence and Wood hit shots for Chisum and Petkus controlled the glass with five rebounds in the frame as the Mustangs took an 18-15 lead into the locker room at the half.

Both teams didn't produce much scoring in the third quarter until Price drove through the paint for three layups in the last three minutes of the stanza and Chisum took its most commanding lead of the night at 25-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Area Round

Class 3A Region II

Paris Chisum 40

Whitesboro 37