Soccer Roundup — Locals suffer shutout losses

Herald Democrat

The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a 3-0 loss against fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (3-10-3, 1-6-1) is schedule to play at McKinney North next in district play. The date and time are to be determined after being originally set for Friday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (3-5-6, 3-2-3) is two points behind The Colony for third place.

Wylie East 7, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against first-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Denison (4-10-1, 1-5-1) will play at Princeton on Friday night at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Wylie East (16-0, 8-0) opened up a seven-point lead for first place and will clinch a playoff spot with this next victory.

Boys

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Sherman 0

In Prosper, the Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (2-11, 1-7) will host fifth-place McKinney North on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Prosper Rock Hill (6-5-2, 3-3-1) is two points behind Lovejoy for third place.

Wylie East 4, Denison 0

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against first-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action at Munson Ss.

Denison (5-10-1, 1-5-1) will play at Princeton on Friday night at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Wylie East (12-2-2, 7-1) stayed three points in front of The Colony for the top spot in the standings.