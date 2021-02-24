Boys Basketball Roundup — Van Alstyne, Whitewright reach the third round

Herald Democrat

ALLEN — J.J. Boling hit six three-pointers and finished with 27 points as Van Alstyne defeated Dallas Lincoln, 74-67, in a Class 4A Region II area round contest.

Van Alstyne (20-8) will face Oak Cliff Faith Family (22-5) in the region quarterfinals. It is the third time in four seasons the Panthers have advanced to the third round.

Nathan Henley added 18 points, Carson Brown chipped in 15 points and Blake Skipworth totaled nine points for Van Alstyne.

Rodrick Yarbrough scored 21 points while Ronte Jackson and Micah Clark each finished with 14 points for Dallas Lincoln (11-12).

The game was close throughout — Van Alstyne led 19-15 after the first quarter before Lincoln held a 39-38 half-time advantage and the contest was tied at 51 after three quarters.

Class 3A Region II

Whitewright 64, Keene 55

In Ennis, Aaron Pitt scored 31 points as Whitewright defeated Keene in a Class 3A Region II area round game.

Whitewright (18-8) will face Paris Chisum (19-8) in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Saturday at a location to be determined. It is the first appearance in the third round for the Tigers since 2015.

Caleb Kennemur added 12 points, Jeremiah Camarillo chipped in eight points and Reilly Evans totaled seven points for Whitewright.

Keene (16-9) led 14-10 after the first quarter but Pitt scored 18 points in a five-minute span in the second quarter as Whitewright took a 37-25 half-time advantage.

The Tigers led by one, 48-47, after three quarters but started the fourth on a 9-0 run to widen the gap on the way to the win.