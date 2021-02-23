Softball Roundup — Lady Jackets open with a win

Herald Democrat

Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in five and scored as Denison opened its season with a 13-3 victory in six innings against Sanger.

Madison Carter was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Hannah Grinspan singled, drove in three and scored three times, Autumn Mitchell was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Madison Luper was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored and Jewel Hiberd walked three times, drove in a run and scored for Denison, which plays in the Allen Tournament on Friday.

Celina 6, Sherman 4

In Sherman, Marissa Wells was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored during the Lady Bearcats' season-opening loss to Celina.

Ava Gibson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Mackenzie Clark drove in two runs and Madison Jarvis doubled and scored for Sherman, which will play in the Allen Tournament on Thursday.

Celina scored twice in the top of the seventh to break the four-all tie.

Whitewright 13, Whitesboro 3

In Whitesboro, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice as Whitewright opened the season with a win against Whitesboro.

Madie Rohre did not allow an earned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks, Hayden Thompson homered, walked twice, drove in three and walked twice, Makayla Alexander was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Laira Cate doubled, drove in two and scored and Kiley Anderson doubled and drove in a run for Whitewright, which plays in the Melissa Tournament on Thursday.

Maddy Cole had a three-run homer while Karley Wolf and Elly Harper each singled and scored for Whitesboro, which plays in the Denton Tournament on Friday.

S&S 12, Irving MacArthur 8

In Sadler, Dara Muller was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle, three RBI and scored twice and also struck out 17 as S&S opened the season with a victory against Irving MacArthur.

Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked twice, drove in two runs, Whitni Scoggins was 2-for-5 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Rylie Rasmussen singled, walked twice and scored twice and Marlee Howard walked twice and scored twice for S&S, which will play in the Valley View-Era Tournament on Thursday.

Tioga 23, Savoy 4 (5)

In Tioga, Katie Jordan was 5-for-5, drove in a run and scored four times as Tioga opened the season with a run-rule victory against Savoy.

Emerson Rhymes was 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and scored three times, Memphis Rhymes was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in two and scored three times, Shelby Derzapf was 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and scored twice, Bekah Wineberg was 3-for-4, walked, drove in three and scored, Haylee Howell was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice and Katie Houk was 2-for-2 with two walks, drove in a run and scored three times for Tioga, which plays in the Howe Tournament on Thursday.

Callisburg 18, Collinsville 15

In Callisburg, Bella Hall went 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored three times during Collinsville’s season-opening loss against Callisburg.

Katie Johnson singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Addisyn McDonnell walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Abby Martin singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice while Devyn Elvington and Angie Aguilera each walked twice and scored twice for Collinsville, which competes in the Howe Tournament on Thursday.

Melissa 13, Gunter 0 (5)

In Melissa, the Lady Tigers opened the season with a run-rule loss against the Lady Cardinals.

Andrea Montes walked for the only baserunner for Gunter, which plays in the North Texas Classic on Thursday.