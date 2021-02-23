Gunter, Whitewright have selections on 3A all-state football team

Herald Democrat

Five Texoma football players received all-state accolades on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A team for the 2020 season.

Gunter, which was a state semifinalist before losing to eventual state champ Canadian, led the way with four picks. Senior defensive lineman Martin Garcia was named second-team all-state while junior guard Lane Dophied, junior wide receiver Cole Lemons and junior linebacker Kaden Rigsby were all honorable mention selections.

Whitewright junior defensive back Kayden Carraway was named second-team all-state.

Hallettsville senior running back Jonathon Brooks was the 3A Offensive Player of the Year, Canadian senior linebacker Ethan Jackson was the 3A Defensive Player of the Year and Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning was the 3A Coach of the Year.