Samier Kinsler led six Vikings in double-figures with 29 points as Grayson College defeated Loyalty College Prep, 117-70, in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas and Tyrone Williams each had 18 points, Latrell Williams chipped in 14 points, Aseem Luckey totaled 13 points and Tayton Conerway finished with 12 points for Grayson (6-0), which plays at Temple College on Wednesday night.