Baseball Roundup — Van Alstyne shuts out Howe

VAN ALSTYNE — Justus Hill and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and three walks as Van Alstyne started its season with a 10-0 victory in six innings over Howe.

Dakota Howard tripled, walked, drove in two runs and scored twice, Aaron Beckham singled, walked twice and scored three times, Hill and Conner Loftice each singled and drove in a run and Colin Reynolds and Mathew Crawford each scored twice for Van Alstyne, which plays in the Bells Tournament on Thursday.

Parker Pecina singled and walked, Caleb Searcy and Austin Haley had hits and Luke Lopez and Luke Catching walked for Howe, which plays in the Anna Tournament on Thursday.

Community 10, Whitewright 0 (5)

In Nevada, Shane Davis singled during Whitewright’s season-opening loss against Community.

Truett Holloway and Kasey Sanders added walks for Whitewright, which plays in the Anna Tournament on Thursday.

Alvord 15, S&S 1

In Sadler, the Rams suffered a loss against Alvord to open their season.

S&S will compete in the Alvord Tournament starting on Thursday.

Nocona 17, Collinsville 7 (6)

In Nocona, Collinsville opened its season with a loss against the Indians.

Collinsville will host Dodd City on Friday afternoon.