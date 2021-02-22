Whitewright native Swoopes wins third straight LSC shot put title

Herald Democrat

West Texas A&M senior and Whitewright native Zada Swoopes won the shot put for the third consecutive year at the Lone Star Conference Indoor Championships, breaking her own conference record and helping the Lady Buffs win their eighth straight LSC crown.

Swoopes took first with a toss of 53 feet, six and a quarter inches that was more than a foot better than her previous LSC mark of 52 feet, six inches and nine feet ahead of the runner-up.

She also was second in the weight throw at 54 feet, five and a half inches.

Swoopes will compete at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 11-13 in Birmingham, Ala.