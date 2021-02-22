Soccer Roundup — Lady Bearcats defeat Princeton

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — The Sherman Lady Bearcats picked up their first district victory of the season as they edged Princeton, 2-1, in 10-5A action at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Abigail Khader and Abigail Escobedo scored the goals while Tyesha Gaines and Liz Sanchez came away with assists for Sherman (3-9-3, 1-5-1), which earned its first district win since 2018.

The Lady Bearcats host fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill on Wednesday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The Colony 7, Denison 1

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against second-place The Colony in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Denison (4-9-1, 1-4-1) will host first-place Wylie East on Wednesday night at Munson Stadium.

The Colony (10-4-3, 4-1-2), which had a 4-0 lead at half-time, remained a point in front of Lovejoy.

Boys

District 10-5A

Princeton 1, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Bearcats played even with Princeton through the first half before the Panthers scored the only goal of the contest to take the 10-5A match at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (2-10, 1-6) had an 11-4 advantage on shots but couldn't convert them. Princeton (2-10-4, 1-6) got on the board with 37:39 left in the second half.

The Bearcats will play at fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill on Wednesday night.

The Colony 8, Denison 1

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets jumped to a quick lead against The Colony but the third-place Cougars came away with the victory in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

John Dornstadter scored off an assist from Kelan Becker in the fourth minute but the Yellow Jackets (5-9-1, 1-4-1) could never produce any more offense in the match.

Denison will host first-place Wylie East on Wednesday night at Munson Stadium.

Eli Elias scored twice to lead The Colony (11-2-3, 5-1-1).