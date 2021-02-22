Grayson College softball stays perfect with sweep of Rich Mountain

Herald Democrat

Cheyenne Stark was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI and three runs during Grayson College's 12-4 victory against Rich Mountain in six innings at Texoma Health Foundation Park.

Sage Harlow was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored, Maci Sanders was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored and JT Smith was 2-for-4 and scored twice for Grayson (11-0), which host Paris in a double-header at 2 p.m. on Friday.

In the opener, Dylann Kaderka and Lilli Cook combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks in an 8-0 win in five innings.

Sanders was 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Dominique Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, drove in two and scored, Smith doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Vess doubled, drove in a run and scored and Harlow singled, drove in two and scored.