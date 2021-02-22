College Basketball Roundup — Branam's career-high leads Storm past ECU

Herald Democrat

ADA, Okla. — Katie Branam delivered a career-high 28 points, hitting 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, to lift Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 78-64 win over rival East Central in Great American Conference Western Division play.

The Bells native finished 10-of-14 from the floor.

Briley Moon was 7-of-13 with a pair of threes and added a 6-of-6 effort at the free throw line to finish with 22 points and nine rebounds while Jordan Benson added 12 points and Chandler Kemp had eight points and seven assists for the Storm (9-7, 9-7), which hosts Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

Men

GAC

East Central 66, Southeastern Oklahoma State 64

ADA, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State erased a 17-point first-half deficit but was unable to complete the comeback in a 66-64 loss against rival East Central in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Kellen Manek led all scorers with 18 points and also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Vadim Clanet was next with 15 points and six rebounds while Adam Dworsky added 12 points and four assists and R.J. Weeks finished with 11 points for the Storm (7-8, 7-8), who host Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday night.