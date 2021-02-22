Boys Basketball Roundup — Whitewright upsets Edgewood in OT

Herald Democrat

ROYSE CITY — Kayden Carraway made a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left in overtime to give Whitewright the lead for good and the fourth-seeded Tigers held on for a 57-54 upset victory over District 12-3A champion Edgewood in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match-up.

Edgewood rallied to force the extra period and led for the first time at 54-52. Aaron Pitt tied the game with two free throws before Carraway's pair put the Tigers in front.

Jeremiah Camarillo took a charge on the ensuing possession and then Pitt made a free throw with 16 seconds remaining. Edgewood had two chances to tie the game but Whitewright (17-8) was able to advance for the first time since 2016.

Pitt scored 19 points, Xavier Cox-Dunlap added 14 points, Camarillo chipped in seven points and Carraway totaled six points for the Tigers, who will face Keene in the area round at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Ennis.

Emory Rains 67, Pottsboro 57

In Celeste, Brett Nix scored 26 points for Pottsboro but the Cardinals lost against Emory Rains in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

Aidan Cannon added 14 points, Ryan Kennedy chipped in six points and Aaron Massie totaled five points for Pottsboro (20-6).

Drake Hurley scored 20 points and Bobby Dell chipped in 16 points for Emory Rains (14-8), which will face Callisburg in the area round.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Covenant Classical 57, Texoma Christian 55

DALLAS — Thomas Barnett scored 18 points for Texoma Christian but Fort Worth Covenant Classical held on for a victory to determine part of the playoff seeding in TAPPS District 2-2A at Dallas Covenant.

Texoma Christian (10-5, 4-3) will have the third seed while Covenant Classical (13-8, 5-2) will face Weatherford Christian to determine the top two seeds.

Kason Williams added 17 points and Carson Russell finished with 15 points for Texoma Christian, which will open the playoffs with a bi-district contest at Ovilla Christian later this week.