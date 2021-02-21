College Basketball Roundup — Manek’s late 3-pointer lifts Storm to OT win

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Kellen Manek had a season-high 26 points, including a three-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in overtime to lift Southeastern Oklahoma State to an 84-82 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Manek finished off his first double-double of the season with 11 rebounds to go with five assists.

Bobby Johnson was next with 12 points while Adam Dworsky finished with 10 points and five assists, R.J. Weeks chipped in eight points and five assists and Jaedaun Slack totaled seven points and seven rebounds for Southeastern (7-7, 7-7), which plays at East Central on Monday.

Women

GAC

No. 20 Southwestern Oklahoma State 73, Southeastern Oklahoma State 66

DURANT, Okla. — Chandler Kemp posted a career-high 24 points to go with five rebounds and Briley Moon added a double-double but it was not enough to lift Southeastern Oklahoma State in a 73-66 loss to No. 20 Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Moon finished with 22 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Jordan Benson added seven points and eight rebounds and Katie Branam turned in six points and three assists for Southeastern (8-7, 8-7), which plays at East Central on Monday.