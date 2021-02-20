Basketball Roundup — Tom Bean girls, Whitesboro boys advance

Herald Democrat

PARIS — Emma Lowing scored 14 points as Tom Bean defeated Cooper, 52-38, in a Class 2A Region II area round contest at Paris High School.

It is the first appearance in the third round for the Lady Tomcats (21-4) since 1987. Tom Bean will face Muenster in the region quarterfinals.

Kaitlyn Lind added 12 points, Taylor Brown had eight of her 10 points in the second half and Emmy Pennell finished with seven points for Tom Bean.

Presley Limbaugh had 14 points and Madison Murray chipped in 13 points for Cooper (17-8).

Boys

Bi-district

Class 3A Region II

Whitesboro 52, Grandview 50

In Aubrey, the Whitesboro Bearcats pulled out a victory against Grandview in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match-up at Denton Braswell.

Whitesboro (16-9) will face either Paris Chisum in the area round.

Paris Chisum 59, Bells 48

In Honey Grove, Bells came up short against Paris Chisum in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

Bells finished the season at 19-4.

Chisum (18-8) will face Whitesboro in the area round.

Class 2A Region II

Celeste 70, Collinsville 68, OT

In Blue Ridge, the fourth-seeded Pirates almost pulled off the upset against 14-2A champion Celeste but the Blue Devils survived in overtime in a Class 2A Region II bi-district match-up.

Collinsville finishes the season at 10-14.

Celeste (23-4) will face either Como-Pickton or Linden-Kildare in the area round.

TAPPS 2-2A

Texoma Christian 42, Weatherford Christian 37

In Sherman, Bryce Ryeczyk hit five three-pointers and finished with 23 points as Texoma Christian defeated Weatherford Christian to force a three-way tie for first place with Covenant Classical.

TCS (10-4, 4-2) will face Covenant Classical at 6 p.m. on Monday at Denton Calvary with the loser getting the third seed for the playoffs while the winner will play Weatherford Christian on Tuesday for the first and second seeds.

Kason Williams added 11 points and Thomas Barnett chipped in six points for the Eagles.

If Weatherford Christian had won (19-8, 5-2), it would have clinched the district title and top seed while Texoma Christian would have been the third seed.