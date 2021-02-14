'Roo basketball teams lose on the road against Trinity

Herald Democrat

SAN ANTONIO — Reagan Chiaverini matched her career-high with 22 points and added eight rebounds and five assists and Kacie West scored eight points to reach the 1,000-point milestone in her career but Austin College lost on the road, 79-61, against Trinity University in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Chiaverini made 7-of-15 field goals and 8-of-9 from the free throw line, and Lindsay Carter came off the bench to knock down 3-of-4 threes to score 11 points as the only other 'Roo to reach double figures. Ally Longaker scored eight points and grabbed six boards for Austin College (5-2, 5-2), which hosts Centenary on Friday.

Jordan Rudd scored 19 points to lead Trinity (5-2, 5-2).

Men

SCAC

Trinity 89, Austin College 66

SAN ANTONIO — Tristan Dick made 7-of-15 shots to score a game-high 18 points, adding eight rebounds and three steals, but Austin College fell behind early in an 89-66 loss at Trinity University in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Rex King came off the bench to score nine points, Jason Jones had seven points and seven rebounds and Chase Antosca also scored seven points for Austin College (3-4, 3-4), which hosts Centenary on Friday night.

Tristan Brown scored 17 points for Trinity (6-1, 6-1).