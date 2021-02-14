AC swimming has top-7 finishes at SCAC Championships

Herald Democrat

AC women’s swimming takes fifth at SCAC Championships

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin College women’s swimming and diving team came in fifth at the 2021 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship Meet with Samantha Thiele taking second in the 200 individual medley to earn all-conference honors.

Thiele broke the school record with a time of 2:11.20 and also took fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.08, which set another program record. Chloe Hunt added a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.95.

Thiele added another fourth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke, touching with a time of 2:27.35, and Becca Tobias was sixth place in 2:23.33 in the 200 yard butterfly.

Tobias added an eighth-place finish in the 400 individual medley while Jade Kemp and Zuni Rubio were 12th and 14th in the 100 butterfly, respectively.

Hunt added a seventh-place finish in the 200 yard backstroke in 2:15.09, while the ‘Roos had multiple top-five finishes in the relayss, including a fourth-place finish by Hunt, Thiele, Kemp and Tobias in the 200 medley at 1:56.46. The ‘Roos also got a fifth in the 200 free relay from Thiele, Kemp, Eleanna Martinez and Hunt as well as in the 400 medley with of Hunt, Thiele, Tobias, and Martinez finishing in 4:16.15.

The Austin College men's swimming and diving team finished seventh.

The 'Roos opened with a sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay as Charles Smith, Ethan Miles, Max Saenz and Sean Cookson finished in 1:31.21. Miles, Cookson, Saenz and Ben Rafalski added a seventh-place finish in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:58.60 and the 200 medley relay team of Miles, Cookson, Saenz and Smith took fifth at of 1:44.19.

Rafalski earned 15th-place points in the 400 individual medley, touching at 4:52.80, and Saenz was 12th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.43 seconds.

In the 200 freestyle, Smith placed 13th in 1:51.37 and Miles was 14th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.86 seconds. Smith, Miles, Rafalski Cookson were sixth in the 800 free relay with a time of 7:44.75 and Rafalski added an eighth-place finish in the 1,650 freestyle in 19:41.70.

Miles also had an 11th-place finish in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:11.27 and the 'Roos wrapped up the meet with a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Miles, Cookson, Saenz, and Smith touching in 3:25.21.