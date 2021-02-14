2020 All-Texomaland Football
Here are the All-Texomaland Football selections for the 2020 season:
Offense
Tate Bethel, Sr., Sherman
Benji Omayebu, Sr., Sherman
Matt Parks, Sr., Sherman
Jadarian Price, Jr., Denison
Asa Osbourn, Sr., Denison
Dameon Smallwood, Jr., Denison
Gavin Montgomery, Jr., Van Alstyne
Titus Lyons, Sr., Pottsboro
Braden Plyler, Sr., Pottsboro
Daniel Graham, Sr., Pottsboro
Hudson Graham, Jr., Gunter
Ethan Sloan, Soph., Gunter
Cole Lemons, Jr., Gunter
Ashton Bennett, Soph., Gunter
Bo Baker, Jr., Bells
Brock Baker, Soph., Bells
Jason Hayes, Sr., S&S
Jake Reynolds, Sr., S&S
Kayden Carraway, Jr., Whitewright
Bryce Clark, Sr., Tom Bean
Cory Sheppard, Sr., Collinsville
Luis Hernandez, Sr., Collinsville
Chase Evans, Soph., Tioga
Kason Williams, Soph., Texoma Christian
Defense
Mathias Coleman, Sr., Sherman
Brandon Bonilla, Sr., Sherman
Braiden Speed, Sr., Sherman
Keebler Wagoner, Sr., Denison
Landon Ellis, Sr., Denison
Keleon Vaughn, Sr., Denison
Jakalen Fields, Jr., Denison
Jacob Gallardo, Sr., Van Alstyne
Chase Taylor, Sr., Whitesboro
Paul Velten, Jr., Whitesboro
Silas Barr, Sr., Pottsboro
Jackson Lipscomb, Sr., Pottsboro
Colton Creswell, Sr., Pottsboro
Tyler Farris, Sr., Pottsboro
Austin Haley, Soph., Howe
Mitchell Brewer, Sr., Gunter
Martin Garcia, Sr., Gunter
Mason Peacock, Soph., Gunter
Brandon Woods, Sr., Whitewright
Hank Weaver, Sr., Bells
Aidan Brown, Sr., Bells
Ethan Thomas, Sr., S&S
Thomas Mendell, Sr., Collinsville
Caleb Higgs, Sr., Tom Bean