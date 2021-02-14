2020 All-Texomaland Football

Herald Democrat

Here are the All-Texomaland Football selections for the 2020 season:

Offense

Tate Bethel, Sr., Sherman

Benji Omayebu, Sr., Sherman

Matt Parks, Sr., Sherman

Jadarian Price, Jr., Denison

Asa Osbourn, Sr., Denison

Dameon Smallwood, Jr., Denison

Gavin Montgomery, Jr., Van Alstyne

Titus Lyons, Sr., Pottsboro

Braden Plyler, Sr., Pottsboro

Daniel Graham, Sr., Pottsboro

Hudson Graham, Jr., Gunter

Ethan Sloan, Soph., Gunter

Cole Lemons, Jr., Gunter

Ashton Bennett, Soph., Gunter

Bo Baker, Jr., Bells

Brock Baker, Soph., Bells

Jason Hayes, Sr., S&S

Jake Reynolds, Sr., S&S

Kayden Carraway, Jr., Whitewright

Bryce Clark, Sr., Tom Bean

Cory Sheppard, Sr., Collinsville

Luis Hernandez, Sr., Collinsville

Chase Evans, Soph., Tioga

Kason Williams, Soph., Texoma Christian

Defense

Mathias Coleman, Sr., Sherman

Brandon Bonilla, Sr., Sherman

Braiden Speed, Sr., Sherman

Keebler Wagoner, Sr., Denison

Landon Ellis, Sr., Denison

Keleon Vaughn, Sr., Denison

Jakalen Fields, Jr., Denison

Jacob Gallardo, Sr., Van Alstyne

Chase Taylor, Sr., Whitesboro

Paul Velten, Jr., Whitesboro

Silas Barr, Sr., Pottsboro

Jackson Lipscomb, Sr., Pottsboro

Colton Creswell, Sr., Pottsboro

Tyler Farris, Sr., Pottsboro

Austin Haley, Soph., Howe

Mitchell Brewer, Sr., Gunter

Martin Garcia, Sr., Gunter

Mason Peacock, Soph., Gunter

Brandon Woods, Sr., Whitewright

Hank Weaver, Sr., Bells

Aidan Brown, Sr., Bells

Ethan Thomas, Sr., S&S

Thomas Mendell, Sr., Collinsville

Caleb Higgs, Sr., Tom Bean