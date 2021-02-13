Austin College volleyball opens with two losses

Herald Democrat

The Austin College volleyball team opened its season up with a pair of losses against Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference-favorite Trinity University, falling by scores of 3-1 and 3-0 to the Tigers at Hughey Gymnasium.

The Tigers, who went to the Division III Final Four last season, won the first match, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, and then swept with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-23 win.

In the first match, Shelbi Cook had eight kills to lead Austin College while Victoria Smith had six kills and four block assists. Mari Prazak led with 16 digs and Ali Horton and Brooklyn Talley had 13 and 12 assists, respectively. Talley added nine digs.

In the second match, Spencer Wynne had nine kills to pace Austin College and Riley Abernathy had eight kills. Cook chipped in seven kills, Horton had 17 assists and Prazak led with 11 digs.