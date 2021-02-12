Girls Basketball Roundup — VA falls short; Gunter advances

Herald Democrat

FRISCO — Kylie Allen scored 25 points but Van Alstyne was unable to hold off Carrollton Ranchview fourth-quarter rally during a 56-54 loss in a Class 4A Region II bi-district game at Frisco Lebanon Trail.

Kelsie Adams and Bailey Henderson each finished with eight points and Miryea Mullins totaled six points for Van Alstyne (15-8).

Alivia Session scored 20 points for Ranchview, which will face Midlothian Heritage in the area round. The Lady Wolves were down by 10 going to the fourth quarter before pulling off the comeback.

Class 3A Region II

Gunter 67, Lone Oak 32

In Frisco, the Gunter Lady Tigers rolled to a victory against Lone Oak in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match-up at Frisco Heritage.

Gunter (23-5), which has won 11 straight games, will face Whitesboro in the area round.

Lone Oak finished its season at 13-11.

Grandview 56, S&S 47

In Lake Worth, S&S was unable to keep pace with Grandview in the second half during a Class 3A Region II bi-district game.

The contest was tied at 18 at half-time before Grandview (15-9), which will face Edgewood in the area round, gained the upper hand.

S&S finished its season at 12-15.

Emory Rains 59, Bells 47

In McKinney, Bells suffered a loss against Emory Rains in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at McKinney North.

Bells ends its season at 16-10.

Emory Rains will face Maypearl in the area round.

Edgewood 41, Whitewright 38

In Greenville, Whitewright came up just short of pulling off the upset against District 12-4A champ Edgewood in a Class 3A region II bi-district game.

Whitewright finishes the season at 18-6.

Edgewood will face Grandview in the area round.