Boys Basketball Roundup — Buzzer-beater sends Whitewright to playoffs

WHITEWRIGHT — Aaron Pitt's buzzer-beater from just inside half-court gave the Whitewright Tigers a 48-46 victory and a playoff spot in the District 11-3A finale.

Howe had just taken the lead on a lay-up before Pitt's winner clinched the postseason berth. If Whitewright (16-8, 9-5) had lost, Howe (9-9, 7-7) would have advanced to the playoffs with the final berth thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Tigers.

Instead, the Bulldogs ended up fifth in the standings after Blue Ridge beat Bonham to tie Whitewright for third. Blue Ridge got the third seed thanks to sweeping Whitewright, which is the fourth seed and will face the District 12-3A champion in the bi-district round.

Bells 58, Gunter 32

In Gunter, Tanner Carter scored 23 points as Bells earned the District 11-3A championship outright as it closed out the regular season with a victory over Gunter.

Bells (19-3, 12-2) would have shared the title with Pottsboro with a loss and a Pottsboro win. The Panthers will open the playoffs against the fourth seed out of District 12-3A.

Kenny Burkholder had 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Cole Lemons added six points, 15 rebounds and six steals for Gunter (4-13, 2-12), which tied Leonard for seventh in the district standings.

Pottsboro 83, Leonard 54

In Pottsboro, the second-place Cardinals finished out District 11-3A play with a victory against Leonard.

Pottsboro (20-5, 11-3) will take on the third seed from District 12-3A in the playoffs.

Leonard (4-17, 2-12) ended the season tied for seventh in the district standings.

District 13-2A

Muenster 63, Tioga 30

In Muenster, DeVon English Jr. scored 12 points as sixth-place Tioga ended its season with a loss to tri-district champion Muenster.

Evan Mayes added six points and Logan Westbrook chipped in four points for Tioga (7-18, 3-9).

Muenster (10-7, 9-3) ended tied with Lindsay and Alvord for first in the standings. The teams drew their seedings with Alvord getting the top seed, followed by Lindsay and then Muenster.

District 14-2A

Wolfe City 43, Tom Bean 38

In Tom Bean, the Tomcats were eliminated from the playoff chase with a loss against second-place Wolfe City in the final game of the season.

Tom Bean (9-11, 4-8) needed to win to tie Honey Grove in fourth place and force a play-in game for the last berth.

Wolfe City (13-9, 9-3) tied Bland for second place and those two will determine the second and third seeds for the playoffs.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 73, Texoma Christian 68, OT

In Forth Worth, Thomas Barnett scored 19 points but Texoma Christian came up short in overtime against Covenant Classical in district play.

Kason Williams had 18 points, Landon Keizer added eight points and Byrce Ryeczyk and Michael Tan each chipped in seven points for TCS (9-4, 3-2), which is now tied with Covenant Classical (11-8, 3-2) in second place.

Non-district

Van Alstyne 92, Grandview 53

In Van Alstyne, the Panthers earned a non-district victory against Grandview.

Van Alstyne (18-8) is scheduled to face Mount Pleasant at Greenville on Monday in non-district action before opening the playoffs as the top seed out of District 9-4A.