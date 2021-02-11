College Basketball Roundup — Storm men earn 2nd straight win; SOSU women fall in OT

Herald Democrat

ALVA, Okla. — Vadim Clanet led the Storm with 17 points on the strength of five threes and also grabbed six rebounds as Southeastern Oklahoma State earned a 72-65 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Bobby Johnson was next in line with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Kellen Manek was right behind with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

RJ Weeks added 11 points and three assists and Adam Dworsky finished with 10 points, nine assists and five rebounds for Southeastern (6-7, 6-7), which hosts Southern Nazarene at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Women

GAC

Northwestern Oklahoma State 73, Southeastern Oklahoma State 65, OT

ALVA, Okla. — Jordan Benson topped her career high with 17 points to lead five Southeastern players in double-figures, but it was not enough to outlast Northwestern Oklahoma State in a 73-65 overtime loss in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Benson's 17 points came on 5-of-9 shooting and a 3-of-5 three-point shooting effort.

Katie Branam was next in line with 13 points and three assists, followed by Briley Moon's 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Kamryn Cantwell added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Haiden Williams scored 10 points for the Storm (8-6, 8-6), who host Southern Nazarene at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.