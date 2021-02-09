Storm’s Herd, Potter earn GAC weekly baseball honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Following a three-game sweep of East Central to open the season, Southeastern’s Dylan Herd and Jacob Potter picked up the Great American Conference Player and Pitcher of the Week honors.

Herd, a freshman shortstop from Hurst, posted a 5-for-9 weekend featuring a pair of two-hit games.

He drove in the go-ahead run in game two with a sixth-inning single. He doubled twice in game three and scored two runs.

Potter, a junior pitcher from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, dominated on opening day as he limited the Tigers to just three hits in six innings of work with 12 strikeouts. He allowed only three singles and issued just two walks.